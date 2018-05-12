Family, Wladimir Klitschko Reveals Why He Rejected Huge Rematch With Anthony Joshua

Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua

Wladimir Klitschko has revealed the real reason why he turned down a rematch with Anthony Joshua, The Express reports.

The two heavyweights went toe-to-toe in a thrilling fight almost 12 months ago which Joshua won via an 11th-round knockout in Cardiff.

Both boxers had been on the canvas before the British-born Nigerian landed the famous uppercut which consequently ended Klitschko’s career.

However, in the immediate aftermath of the bout, fighting fans from around the world were desperate to see the two greats go at it again.

But Klitschko turned down a £22m rematch and decided to instead hang up his gloves. The Ukrainian has finally revealed why he rejected Joshua’s offer in a documentary aired by the BBC – which involves the triple-belt holder asking Klitschko a series of questions.

“The way I boxed was the way I acted my life,” said Klitschko.

“I have to make sure everything sits.

“And I knew my stocks went up after I lost for some weird reason, but it was the most complicated and difficult decision of my life ever.

“For 27 years I’ve been doing it and then when you know you got to pull the plug that’s it, it’s done.

“So I was saying to myself ‘Wlad c’mon man you got to make a decision’, because one day I’d wake up and say yes I’m gonna go for it, then second day I’d wake up and say wait a second it’s about AJ, it’s about rematch.

“So you have to be honest with yourself what is your gut feeling saying coz (sic) as soon as your brain turns on, you’re gone.”

Meanwhile, Joshua was delighted to meet up with his former idol once more – but this time outside of the ring.

“This is the first time we’ve met since our fight, and I have to say, it’s an honour to be here a year on,” Joshua added.

“It takes two to tango and Wladimir was a great dancing partner that night, when I proved I have the heart and ability to compete at world level.

“It was the closest I’d ever come to losing. It was just a classic heavyweight fight.”

