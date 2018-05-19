Fan blasts Ubi Franklin for sleeping with all ‘Lunettes’ Ambassadors: Lilian, Tboss and Ceec!

Ubi Franklin has been accused of sleeping with all House of Lunettes ambassadors. This is coming after the eyewear brand welcomed BBNaija’s finalist Ceece as its latest ambassador.

Ceece who had been spotted a couple of times with the serial entrepreneur has left tongues wagging just like in the case of Tboss who is also a product of Big Brother Naija!

According to a non fan of Ubi Franklin, anyone sleeping with Ubi gets the favour of being signed as an ambassador of Nigeria’s biggest eyewear retail chain.

First it was Lilian who once married to Ubi, then Tboss and now Ceece.

Recall that House Of Lunettes had Lilian Esoro as its brand ambassador in 2016.

-36NG