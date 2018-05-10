Fan say Davido and Chioma earned N480million from new deals, he reacts

A fan of Davido claims that Davido and Chioma made over N480million on their new endorsement deals.

However, Davido has come out to reply the follower in a post on Snapchat.

The star took to Snapchat to laugh off claims his girlfriend Chioma’s cooking show deal is worth N130m while his deal with Infinix is worth N350million.

“They keep increasing the bar. Lmao, continue until e reach 30 billion” he wrote

Meanwhile, the beautiful girlfriend of Davido has been getting both positive and negative reactions on social media due to her relationship with the singer.

Chioma, who got presented with a Porsche car worth N45million by her boyfriend, Davido and a mouth-watering deal worth millions of Naira took to her Instastory to make it clear that she blocks trolls in no time.

