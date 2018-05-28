Fan says 2face kids look like their are suffering, his baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye responds

A fan earlier today insulted 2face’s children, and his mother, Sumbo Adeoye wasn’t having any of it and responded to the troll.

The troll described the children as suffering children without proper care.

It all started when 2face’s son, Nino Idibia shared a photo of himself and his brother on his Instagram page.

He got trolled from a fan and the mother who looks out for her children did not spare the fellow who tried causing sadness for the children.

The troll, @daveedaaa wrote;

“How comes 2face kids looks like they are suffering? pls i didn’t mean it in a negative way”

But Sunmbo being the mother ‘Hen’ came to the rescue by stating thus;

sunmboadeoye wrote;

@daveedaaa u do know what you are up too and it’s sad. You come on my page to discredit the effort my children put into innovating, then you come here to say they look like they are suffering. I have no words for you. you will understand when you become a parent.”

The comment has since been deleted.

