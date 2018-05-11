Entertainment, Gossip

Fan slams Dayo Amusa for exposing her boobs, she replies

Fan slams Dayo Amusa on Instagram after she posted a picture on her Instagram page.

According to the fan, Dayo Amusa is already old and has got nothing to sell and so shouldn’t be exposing her boobs to the general public.

She wasn’t having any of this and gave him an epic clapback.

@hydeedonokolo wrote;

“Wow to bad of u opening ur breast outside u re old already no market to sell in ur body dayo am sorry about this Muslim woman stop that am sorry once again”

Dayo Amusa replied;

“@hydeedonokolo use of English is affecting you. Don’t bring your hypocritical religious talk to my page. Unfollow bottom is there on your page to use.”

Screenshot of the exchange below:

