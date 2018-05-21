Entertainment, Gossip

Fani Kayode and wife expecting triplets, peep her stunning maternity photos

Precious Chikwendu, the wife to Former Minister of Aviation, Fani Kayode is pregnant with triplets.. and her maternity photos is just as beautiful!

The couple shared beautiful maternity photos. Precious wrote;

Had this amazing shoot at 22weeks and looked forward to sharing it but loosing my mom clouded my joy. Been cold for a while, still in denial, she remains irreplaceable even in death.

