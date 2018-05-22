Fani-Kayode Reacts To APC Chieftain’s Apology To Jonathan

Femi Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has hailed the ex-Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank for having the courage to apologize to the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The politician made this known in a tweet. He wrote: “The Dep. Nat. Publicity Sec. of APC, Timi Frank, displayed courage and strength by apologising to @GEJonathan and Nigeria for the woeful performance of @MBuhari.

“He says ‘injustice, killings and hunger reign supreme under @MBuhari’ and that ‘life is not worth living under him’.TRUE!,” he said.

— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 20, 2018

