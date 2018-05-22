Local News

Fani Kayode Speaks On Dumping PDP For SDP

Nigerian lawyer and writer, Fani Kayod has refuted claims that he has exited the main opposition party in Nigeria, PDP.
 

Femi Fani Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister has reacted to reports that he has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Reports on Sunday had it that the PDP chieftain had dumped the party for Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Reacting, however, Fani-Kayode described the claim as ”false.”

He wrote on Twitter, ”Reports that I have left @OfficialPDPNig and joined the SDP are not true. Thank you.”

Similarly, it was also reported that a former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore on Saturday announced his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and formally declared for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Omisore, in a press statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, gave a vivid historical allusion to his political career since 1999, saying his new political move would remain irrevocable and irreversible.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Jungle Justice: See What Rivers State Residents Did To Man Caught After Killing Another (Graphic Pics)

Over 10 Suspected Cultists Killed As Aiye And Vikings Cult Members Clash In Awka (Graphic Photos)

Linda Ikeji Reveals How She Managed To Hide Her Pregnancy From The Public For Months (Photos)

Bukola Saraki Betrayed Us, I Regret Supporting Him – Ali Ndume Makes Revelations

Crime Buster, Abba Kyari Poses With His Lovely Kids In The Farm (Photos)

BREAKING News: Police Capture Notorious Offa Armed Robbers Who Killed Many People In Kwara

How Singer, Niniola Was Robbed At Popular Fast-Food Outlet In South Africa

Patience Jonathan At Wike’s Thanksgiving Service In Port Harcourt (Photos)

Suspected Kidnappers Battered After A Failed Operation In Lagos (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *