Fani Kayode’s Wife Is Pregnant With Triplets, Shares Stunning Maternity Photos

Femi Fani-Kayode and wife, Chikwendu

Nigeria’s former Aviation minister, Fani Kayode and his wife, Precious Chikwendu are expecting triplets. The politician’s wife shared the photos on her instagram page.

She wrote: “Had this amazing shoot at 22weeks and looked forward to sharing it but loosing my mom clouded my joy. Been cold for a while, still in denial, she remains irreplaceable even in death. But hey I’ve got to be the strong,cheerful and brave woman she knew. So as we await these amazing young ones.

I celebrate you my angels, your presence would definitely cheer me up and I’m totally up for the new experience and challenges of being a trip-mama.😘thank you @byjaru stylist of life 😘😘😘😘😘 #waitingtillyouarrive #twinsandmultiples #triplets #tripletpregnancy #tripletbelly #tripletmom”

See photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria