Fani Kayode’s Wife Pregnant With Triplets… See Stunning Maternity Photos

Femi Fani-Kayode and wife, Chikwendu

Nigeria’s former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and his wife, Precious Chikwendu are expecting triplets. The politician’s wife shared the photos on her instagram page.

Sharing the photos she wrote: “Had this amazing shoot at 22weeks and looked forward to sharing it but loosing my mom clouded my joy. Been cold for a while, still in denial, she remains irreplaceable even in death. But hey I’ve got to be the strong, cheerful and brave woman she knew. So as we await these amazing young ones.

I celebrate you my angels, your presence would definitely cheer me up and I’m totally up for the new experience and challenges of being a trip-mama.😘thank you @byjaru stylist of life 😘😘😘😘😘 #waitingtillyouarrive #twinsandmultiples #triplets #tripletpregnancy #tripletbelly #tripletmom”

See photos below:

