Local News

Fani Kayode’s Wife Pregnant With Triplets… See Stunning Maternity Photos

Femi Fani-Kayode and wife, Chikwendu

Nigeria’s former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and his wife, Precious Chikwendu are expecting triplets. The politician’s wife shared the photos on her instagram page.

Sharing the photos she wrote: “Had this amazing shoot at 22weeks and looked forward to sharing it but loosing my mom clouded my joy. Been cold for a while, still in denial, she remains irreplaceable even in death. But hey I’ve got to be the strong, cheerful and brave woman she knew. So as we await these amazing young ones.

I celebrate you my angels, your presence would definitely cheer me up and I’m totally up for the new experience and challenges of being a trip-mama.😘thank you @byjaru stylist of life 😘😘😘😘😘 #waitingtillyouarrive #twinsandmultiples #triplets #tripletpregnancy #tripletbelly #tripletmom”

See photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Mayorkun Reveals Reason Why It Is Hard To Toast A Girl On Social Media

‘I Am Next’ – Toyin Abraham Reacts To Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy News

Angry Nigerian Worker Knocks-off His Indian Boss’ 7 Teeth With Hammer (Photo)

Imo Governorship Aspirant Turns Into ‘Black Panther’ In Campaign Billboard (Photos)

See Don Jazzy’s Hilarious Reaction To Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy News

Why Buhari May Not Sign 2018 Budget – Minister, Udoma

Wow! Nigerian Couple Share New Photos Of Their Sextuplet Who Were Born After 17 Years Of Waiting

nPDP Members Set To Pull Out Of APC Over Failed Congresses, Others

See Femi Otedola, Governor Ambode And Aliko Dangote Enjoying A Bus Cruise In Lagos (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *