Fans criticize Alex for donning a similar Outfit Cee-C wore yesterday (Photos)

Former big brother naija housemate, Alex is once again experiencing abuse and negative reactions fans after she stepped out in a similar outfit worn by fellow ex-housemate and (rival if you like) Cee-c.

The Popular reality show might have ended with the housemates moving on with their lives and businesses, but fans of the show have continued to drag the housemates and even themselves.

Yesterday, Alex rocked similar outfit as Cee-C while she went visiting Annie Idibia for something they are working on… from her hair to even the shoe, and most of Cee-C’s fans weren’t having it.

On Cee-C’s part, she wore the outfit to her interview with Pulse.

See their comments below:

