Fans React As Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Steps Out In Braless Outfit (Photo)

Since Davido showed off his girlfriend, Chioma, on social media in a special way some time ago, the young lady has become very popular among social media users.

In fact, people now take it upon themselves to monitor her every move and notice all the clothes she wears as well as the things she says.

Unsurprising, whenever she posts photos now, people are quick to jump into her comment section to make comments on how they think she looks.

In this new photo of Chioma, which is making the rounds on social media, the young lady is seen stepping out with a friends of hers and she is looking stunning in a dark blue dress slit high at her thigh.

As usual, eagle-eyed Nigerians have reacted to the photo. While many are praising Chioma’s stunning look and beautiful dress, others are quick to point out that her boobs have gone flat.

Below are some of the comments:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria