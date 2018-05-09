Fans react as Tobi celebrates Alex as his WCW (Photos)

Fans react to Tobi sharing a picture of himself and Alex and tagging her his WCW.

The beautiful friendship between Tobi and Alex is currently generating diverse reactions online.

While most of their fans are mushy mushy about their adorable photos, others feel it is highly unnecessary, as the reality show is now over.

Tobi shared the above photo from one of their recent shoot in Abuja where they were both rocking same outfit which showed him excitedly carrying Alex and wrote:

#wcw #bffGoals #favVillageGeh #TOBINATION✊🏻

However, some fans are feeling that the show-off is too much and unnecessary, considering the fact that the both of them are not an item.

They commented that he should stop tarnishing Alex’s image so that other men who are interested in her, can equally come forward.

See below:

This is coming after a follower of his called Alex his village wife which he replied saying ‘our parents came from village so let us enjoy our village life in peace.

