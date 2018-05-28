Fans react as Wizkid tells Tiwa Savage “Stay sexy for Daddy” (Video)

The internet, for some weeks now have had rumors of a relationship between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage and it reached a climax after the AfroRepublik Indoor Festival.

The sold out event at the O2 Arena in London had some of Nigeria’s and England’s biggest stars performing, including Mr. Eazi, Skepta, Tekno, Maleek Berry and much more.

The night belonged to Wizkid however, and mid way through his set, he brought out Tiwa, describing her as “someone special.”

In the video which has got lots of their fans reacting, Wizkid before inviting the mother of one to perform on stage said:

”Stay sexy babe. Stay sexy that’s all you need to do. Stay sexy for Daddy.”

And Tiwa Savage Replied:

‘Starboy’.

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage made it official in London 💛

My highlight of the night 🔋#AfroRebulik #Bbnaija #Phizzytainment pic.twitter.com/LSANlezFKs — Phizzytainment (@phizzytainment) May 27, 2018

In this part of the world, we frown at issues we find norm in other part of the world. If you find Meghan and Harry’s relationship okay despite the age difference, why can’t Tiwa Savage and Wizkid do same? Double standard. Y’all should take a chill, let Tiwa enjoy her moment. — Iyá Lájè Of Lagos (@newscantell) May 27, 2018

So Tiwa Savage and Wizkid kissed on stage @ #AfroRepublik 😲😱😳 pic.twitter.com/PZqiKIY9HZ — OLUWASAANUMI🌠 (@SanRomeo) May 27, 2018

