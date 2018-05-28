Entertainment, Gossip

Fans react as Wizkid tells Tiwa Savage “Stay sexy for Daddy” (Video)

The internet, for some weeks now have had rumors of a relationship between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage and it reached a climax after the AfroRepublik Indoor Festival.

The sold out event at the O2 Arena in London had some of Nigeria’s and England’s biggest stars performing, including Mr. Eazi, Skepta, Tekno, Maleek Berry and much more.

The night belonged to Wizkid however, and mid way through his set, he brought out Tiwa, describing her as “someone special.”

In the video which has got lots of their fans reacting, Wizkid before inviting the mother of one to perform on stage said:

”Stay sexy babe. Stay sexy that’s all you need to do. Stay sexy for Daddy.”

And Tiwa Savage Replied:

‘Starboy’.

Watch the video below:

