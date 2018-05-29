Entertainment, Gossip

Fans slam Jude Okoye for “splitting Psquare” after he commented on Wizkid’s post

Jude Okoye, the former manager and elder brother of the defunct Psquare duo has been slammed by fans after congratulating Wizkid on the success of his recently concluded concert.

Jude got a numerous amount of attacks on social media from Psquare fans who have refused to let go of the fact that the twins could have been one of the performers at the show.

While some blamed him as the sole cause of their split, others almost had a pound of his flesh for his inability to reconcile his own brothers.

