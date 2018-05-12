Father Of Man Murdered Over N7.4million Naijabet Winnings Cries Out To Police (Photos)

28-year old Achuku Vincent Joseph of Sabo Pegi area in Lafia, Nasarawa State, was gruesomely murdered after he allegedly won N7.4 million on the NaijaBet betting platform. .

According to a report by Dailytrust, the father of the deceased, Aruma, revealed that Achuku’s corpse was discovered in the early hours of Saturday, April 15, abandoned by the roadside at Federal University Lafia, with several machete cuts.

Accordingly him: “On Tuesday, around 5am, my son came into my room and told me that thieves were in our house in the night and they entered his room to steal his plasma TV and a NaijaBet ticket slip with which he won N7.4m. .

“Later, some of his friends came into the house, shouting that they would not agree because the NaijaBet agent knows about those who stole the winning ticket. Later in the day, my son started screaming, complaining of severe headache.

“After a while, he started behaving abnormally, saying they wanted to kill him. His condition later worsened as he could no longer talk. We took him to the hospital and he was admitted. Moments later, his friends showed up again. .

“They revealed that he had been given a charm and that they had warned him not to stay without the charm. A pastor was invited to pray for him after we discovered the charm in his pocket. .

“My sister insisted we keep him away from his friends by relocating him from the place since we were not sure where his problem was from. They still used diabolic means to trace him which worsened his condition.”

He noted that Achuku went out as early as 5am on the day he was killed without the knowledge of anyone and he suspects that he was lured out of the house through some kind of spiritual means, only for the family to find him dead later.

Aruma said, “I suspect both his friends and the NaijaBet agent for this ungodly act. My appeal to security agents is to investigate and unveil those responsible for the killing.”

The Nasarawa State Command’s PRO, Idrisu Kennedy, revealed that the command has arrested some people in connection with the killing, adding that the matter is being investigated.

