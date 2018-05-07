Unlisted

Fayose Joins Local Drummers At PDP Rally In Osogbo (Photos, Video)

 

Governor Fayose (holding the drum)

Local drummers in Osogbo, Osun State were stunned when Governor Ayodele Fayose whose tenure is nearing its expiration later this year beat the traditional drum to taste during a recent rally by the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

This attracted a large crowd who watched the dramatic governor show his skills publicly.

Fayose who is famed for the Rice Strategy of winning election in 2014 is not new to such plebeian antics which he is very proud about.

Watch the video below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Ronaldo Battles Ankle Injury Ahead Of Champions League Final

Nigerian Senator Invites U.S Rapper, Kanye West To Visit The Country – CNN Reveals

United Kingdom May Deport 1,000 Migrants… See Reason

Tears & Sorrow As Bank Manager, Brother Who Drowned At The Beach Are Buried In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

#BBNaija: Check Out Tobi Bakre’s Throwback Pictures

Tears As 45 Persons Massacred By Bandits Are Buried In Kaduna State (Photo)

The Moment Davido’s Chioma Met BBNaija’s Cee-C (Photos)

Naira Weakens Marginally Against Dollar

Heartbreaking! Nigerian Mother Writes Emotional Eulogy To Her Pretty Daughter Who Died After Battle With Blood Cancer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *