Fayose Joins Local Drummers At PDP Rally In Osogbo (Photos, Video)

Governor Fayose (holding the drum)

Local drummers in Osogbo, Osun State were stunned when Governor Ayodele Fayose whose tenure is nearing its expiration later this year beat the traditional drum to taste during a recent rally by the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

This attracted a large crowd who watched the dramatic governor show his skills publicly.

Fayose who is famed for the Rice Strategy of winning election in 2014 is not new to such plebeian antics which he is very proud about.

Watch the video below:





