Fayose Names Presidential Lodge In Ekiti After Goodluck Jonathan

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has renamed the Ekiti state presidential lodge after the former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

This was made public in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka. The presidential lodge in Ado-Ekiti was renamed after Jonathan today.

He wrote on Social Media: “Today in Ekiti, the Presidential Lodge in the Govt House, Ado Ekiti will be named after former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan”.

