Local News

Fayose Names Presidential Lodge In Ekiti After Goodluck Jonathan

Ayodele Fayose

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has renamed the Ekiti state presidential lodge after the former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

This was made public in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka. The presidential lodge in Ado-Ekiti was renamed after Jonathan today.

He wrote on Social Media: “Today in Ekiti, the Presidential Lodge in the Govt House, Ado Ekiti will be named after former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan”.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Singer Pasuma Celebrates Daughter As She Graduates From US University (Photo)

Ebola Outbreak: Health Officials Reveal What They Are Currently Doing To Prevent Spread

Ex British Cruiser-weight Boxing Champion, Dean Francis a.k.a The Star, Dies At 44

Billionaire, DJ Cuppy Stuns In African Attire

Hot Mama: Tiwa Savage Puts Curvy Shape On Display In Mouthwatering Photos

Police Recruitment: 37,000 Applicants Write JAMB Test Nationwide

Liverpool Speaks On Salah Playing Against Real Madrid While Fasting

Plane Carrying Dozens Of People Gets Hit By Another Plane While Trying To Take Off From Airport (Photos)

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Why Coutinho Will Receive Champions League Medal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *