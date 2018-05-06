Fayose Reacts After APC Congress Ended In Chaos

Governor Ayodele Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has called out the All Progressives Congress in the state after the party failed to organise a peaceful governorship primary election.

The congress which held at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium ended in chaos after some armed demonstrators disrupted the process. Fayose who lambasted the APC for not being able to organise a ‘common primary’ said the party is made up of hypocrites.

He took to social media to make his points and wrote: “The whole world can now see the so-called progressives. Ordinary primary election, the APC could not hold here in Ekiti.These people are hypocrites and enemies of democracy, masquerading as progressives.Their party is a house divided against itself, it’s center will never hold.

If they could be this violent during their own primary election, won’t they do worse things during the election proper?

INEC must be mindful of being used to manipulate the July 14 election in favour of APC. More so that they have by their conduct today, failed themselves.”

