Federal Government Declares Tuesday Public Holiday

 

The Federal government on Friday declared Tuesday, 29 May as public holiday to mark the 2018 Democracy Day.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Minister of Interior, Lieutenant Gen. (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, on behalf of the Federal Government and issued by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. M.B Umar.

Dambazau congratulated Nigerians on the occasion and pledged government’s continued dedication to entrenching democracy in the polity.

He urged all Nigerians to trust and support the government in its commitment to building an indivisible, peaceful and greater nation based on the tenets of democracy.

