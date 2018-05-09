Local News

Federal Government Orders Immediate Surveillance To Prevent Ebola As Virus Spreads In Congo

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Health to step up surveillance at all the nation’s entry points to prevent the spread of Ebola to the country, following the outbreak of the virus in Democratic Republic of Congo, Punch Metro reports.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the council’s meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“We want to assure Nigerians that the government is determined to keep the country safe,” the minister said.

