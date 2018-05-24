Federal Government Reveals Why Governor Wike Has Not Been Arrested

Alhaji Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Wednesday said if not for immunity enjoyed by governors, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike would have been a guest of law enforcement agents now.

According to The Nation, Mohammed made the remark while responding to a question after wednesday’s weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wike’s allegation that the federal government wanted to kill him, said immunity was the reason Wike was not already answering questions on this allegation.

According to him, when he made similar allegations in the past, he immediately became a guest of the police at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters, saying Wike’s case would not have been an exception.

“As to the question about the allegation by the Governor of Rivers State that he has information that he will be assassinated by the federal government in a crowd, I think one of the beauties of being a governor is that you enjoy immunity from prosecution and arrest.

“I remember a couple of years ago when I made similar allegations, I was invited to Force Headquarters,” he said.

Mohammed also answered a question on why the Minister of Mines and Steel, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, failed to fulfil his promise that he would resign this week.

The minister said it was too early to draw a conclusion that Fayemi failed to keep his word because the week is yet to end.

“I think I read it just like you that he will resign this week. If he did say so, today is just Wednesday. I think we still have the rest of the week to see if he will resign. But I think really, he is the best person that can speak on it,” Mohammed stated.

Mohammed who also briefed journalists on behalf of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, said FEC approved a contract award for the construction of Ila-Orangun – Ilale road in Osun State meant to link Ekiti and another South-west state.

According to him, the 34-kilometre road project taken over from Osun State Government by the federal government would cost N5.195 billion.

