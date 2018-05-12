Local News

Female Fans Drool As Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Leo Dasilva Releases Stunning New Photos

Leo Dasilva has released some new photos showing him looking really dapper in a suit.

The Big Brother Naija star, who is known for always interacting with his fans and motivating them to believing in themselves, shared the photos yesterday and had his page buzzing as a result. This was because his many followers, especially his female fans continued talking about his good looks.

In the photos, Leo who is also a model, is seen posing for the camera while clad in a dark blue suit. In one photo, he is spotted using a phone and showing off his watch while striking a pose.

Below are more photos:

