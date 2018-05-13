Female Fans Go Wild As Ex-BBNaija Star, Rico Swavey Releases New Photos Looking Super-Cute

Rico Swavey

Rico Swavey has shared some new photos online and they are causing quite some stir among his female fans.

The ex-BBNaija housemate was often considered to be one of the most handsome contestants while the show lasted and his gentle nature also won him lots of fans.

Unsurprisingly, Rico Swavey has a lot of die-hard female fans who are quick to remind him of just how cute he looks whenever he releases new photos on his social media pages. And Rico himself never stops posting new photos for their viewing delight.

In his most recent posts on Instagram, Rico Swavey shared some new photos of himself looking super-cute while earring a black shirt and a dark blue jacket. The photos have caused a buzz on his Instagram page as die-hard fan stormed his comment section to gush over his handsomeness.

See more photos below:

