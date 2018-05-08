Female Lawyer Who Killed Her Husband, Bought 2 Knives for the Murder, & Told Her Mom about it

“Investigation also revealed that the suspect had sent a WhatsApp message to her sister-in-law, complaining about her husband and asked her to pray for them and equally ask God to forgive her.

“The suspect, in her statement, confessed to the commission of the crime and also called her mother that she has killed her husband.

“The suspect had hit her husband with a frying pan before stabbing him severally with a knife. The victim also called to inform his sister that the suspect had been threatening to kill him.

“The police found out that the suspect didn’t call for help. It was a premeditated murder as the suspect had just bought the set of knives used in committing act which had been recovered.

“It was revealed that the suspect had packed her certificates and made arrangements to travel to the United Kingdom on Thursday, May 3 by 5am through Virgin Atlantic Airline,” he said.