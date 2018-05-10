Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Female Medical Doctor spotted licking lollipop in an emergency room while attending to a patient

In a rather surprising version of events, a Kenyan doctor has become a trending topic on social media after she was captured on camera licking a piece of candy while attending to a patient in an emergency room.

Online reports say that the patient the doctor was attending to, was taken to Kitale District Hospital, Kenya after he was involved in a car accident and she was supposed to rapidly attend to the victim was seen licking lollipop.

See photo below and tell us what you think:

