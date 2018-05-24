Female NYSC Corps Member And Her Little Son Rock Khaki In Adorable Photos

The corps member and her son

Some photos of the above female members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and her cute little son rocking their customized khaki in style, have emerged online and are making rounds on social media.

The young lady who is currently serving her fatherland as well as answering her clarion call, and her adorable son, have been commended on social media as many online users are drooling over their cuteness, and her ability to manage NYSC duties and being a mother.

The identity of the corps members or where in Nigeria the photo was taken, were not ascertained by TORI News as at the time of filing this report.

See more photos below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria