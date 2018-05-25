Femi Fani-Kayode and wife welcome their triplets, all boys, on her birthday

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode and his wife Precious Chikwendu have welcomed three boys.

The couple welcomed the triplets this morning. It also happens to be Precious’ birthday so it’s double celebration for the family.

The boys have been named Ragnar, Aiden, and Liam. The couple already have one son named Arargorn.

Announcing the good news, FFK wrote:

“I give thanks to God for the birth of my three beautiful sons Ragnar, Aiden and Liam this morning.

“They are so beautiful. Precious and the three boys are doing very well.

“Today is her birthday: what a wonderful birthday gift that the Lord has given to us. To God be the glory!”

Few hours ago, the Proud Father celebrated his wife on her birthday.

Posting a lovely picture of Precious, he wrote:

”Happy birthday to my darling wife @Snowhitey1. May the Lord continue to bless you and be with you, may His Holy Spirit guide and lead you and may He cause you to excel, flourish and prosper. Thanks for your love and kindness and for being such a wonderful wife to me….1/2”.

