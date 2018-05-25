Femi Fani-Kayode’s Wife Gives Birth To Triplets

Femi Fani Kayode and Sophia Chikwendu

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode is presently in high spirits as his ‘wife’ Precious Chikwendu delivered triplets.

The foremost critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has already christened the babies; Ragnar, Aiden and Liam. The pictures of the babies are not yet available but congratulatory messages are in order for him.

“I give thanks to God for the birth of my three beautiful sons Ragnar, Aiden and Liam this morning. They are so beautiful. Precious and the three boys are doing very well. Today is her birthday: what a wonderful birthday gift that the Lord has given to us. To God be the glory!” he wrote on Instagram.

Fani Kayode is presently 57 and he has been married with grown up daughters in the past.

