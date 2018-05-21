Femi Otedola enjoys bus ride with Governor Ambode and Aliko Dangote (Video)

Sunday afternoon, Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola shared a video of himself enjoying a bus cruise with the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Otedola captioned the video:

‘with visionary leadership, we can create the Lagos of our dreams. Currently spending my Sunday on a bus ride with Governor @AkinwunmiAmbodeand my good friend Aliko Dangote inspecting projects executed by the Lagos State Government and Dangote’s ongoing $16Bn project’.

It was just few days ago that the billionaire also shared a video of himself commuting in a Lagos commercial bus, Molue – an action some people stated was geared towards his political ambition in the forthcoming elections.

It was speculated that the billionaire would be contesting for the governor of Lagos state – a report he later refuted and said was perpetrated by a false account.

This new video obviously further clears the air on the speculations that spread few days ago.

Leave a Comment…

comments