Entertainment, Gossip, News

Femi Otedola enjoys bus ride with Governor Ambode and Aliko Dangote (Video)

Sunday afternoon, Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola shared a video of himself enjoying a bus cruise with the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Otedola captioned the video:

‘with visionary leadership, we can create the Lagos of our dreams. Currently spending my Sunday on a bus ride with Governor @AkinwunmiAmbodeand my good friend Aliko Dangote inspecting projects executed by the Lagos State Government and Dangote’s ongoing $16Bn project’.

It was just few days ago that the billionaire also shared a video of himself commuting in a Lagos commercial bus, Molue – an action some people stated was geared towards his political ambition in the forthcoming elections.

It was speculated that the billionaire would be contesting for the governor of Lagos state – a report he later refuted and said was perpetrated by a false account.

This new video obviously further clears the air on the speculations that spread few days ago.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“I am not a Lesbian” – Jenifa’s Diary Actress, Paschaline Okoli

Bobrisky used a U.S senator’s photo for his sham wedding introduction? (Photo)

Nigerian couple who gave birth to sextuplets in the US show off their babies

“I already ordered a Bentley Mulsanne for my son and I” – An elated Linda Ikeji says in her pregnancy story

55-year-old paedophile pastor flogged mercilessly for abducting and impregnating 10-year-old girl (Photos)

”FG plans to assassinate me” – Governor Nyesom Wike alleges

SARS officials caught on camera smoking weed and drinking alcohol (Video)

Nigerians react to Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy (Details)

“I’m next oooo” – Toyin Abraham taps into Linda Ikeji’s pregnancy story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *