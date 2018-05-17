Femi Otedola set to contest Lagos Governorship Election

Nigeria’s oil mogul, Mr Femi Otedola according to new reports intends to contest for the 2019 gubernatorial primaries under the platform of All Progressives Congress but has been advised upon to shelve his ambition till 2023.
LeadersNG, reports that the Billionaire businessman’s biggest dream has always been to govern the commercial nerve of Nigeria, Lagos State, a state his father, Pa Michael Otedola once held sway as governor in a republic that was ephemeral.
It will be recalled that Otedola before now was a big financiers of opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP opted for the ruling All Progressives Congress and has been making consultation across political divides as regards his intention to contest Lagos state gubernatorial election.
Mr Femi Otedola’s ambition according to an APC chieftain LeadersNG spoke with, will meet a stiff opposition from Bola Ahmed Tinubu who calls the shot in Lagos politics, but the billionaire business man is looking to sign a pact with the APC national leader whom he has had a long time relationship with in order to realize his political ambition in 2023 with a promise that he will support Akinwunmi Ambode’s re-election bid.
LeadersNG gathered that the ‘Molue’ ride in the ever busy city of Lagos was a PR stunt to test his popularity among the locals. The move, we learned later turned out to be flop as many in the popular Molue Bus couldn’t recognize who he really was.