Femi Otedola set to contest Lagos Governorship Election

Nigeria’s oil mogul, Mr Femi Otedola according to new reports intends to contest for the 2019 gubernatorial primaries under the platform of All Progressives Congress but has been advised upon to shelve his ambition till 2023.

LeadersNG, reports that the Billionaire businessman’s biggest dream has always been to govern the commercial nerve of Nigeria, Lagos State, a state his father, Pa Michael Otedola once held sway as governor in a republic that was ephemeral.

It will be recalled that Otedola before now was a big financiers of opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP opted for the ruling All Progressives Congress and has been making consultation across political divides as regards his intention to contest Lagos state gubernatorial election.

