Femi Otedola shares throwback of his machine automobile as a baby (photos)

Everyone indeed was once a child and had a beginning!



Popular Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has surprised many Nigerians after he shared a very old photo of himself as a child.

The photo shows a bare-chested child, looking to be in his first year with only a white shorts as he held a bicycle; an olden days one. He looked to be crying and begging for attention.

See below:

The oil magnate captioned the photo;


My very first automobile! We certainly have come a long way. #TBT. #TheGoodOldDays

Indeed sir, you really have!


