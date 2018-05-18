Femi Otedola’s Impersonator Promises Youth Money to Empower Them, Otedola Responds

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, who joined Twitter is already suffering the fate most popular people suffer on social media. Many followers of Otedola were probably over the moon with joy, when a tweet they thought was his surfaced. The account which was thought to be that of the business mogul, was asking young Nigerians to send their details and what they do so he would empower them.

Unknown to many, the tweet was the handiwork of an impersonator who was smart enough to change the small letter ‘l’ to capital letter ‘i’, therefore making it look like the @realFemiOtedola. Reacting to the situation,

See what Otedola wrote

Please beware of impersonators that may try to leverage on my profile. My handle is @realFemiOtedola using the small letter for "L" in real. I just blocked an impersonator that used the capital letter for "i" in real which, when put side by side, look identical. Please beware. — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) May 15, 2018

Fake accounts in my name have to have the word “parody” in their bio/profile to exist. @verified has recently paused verifications so, until I get the blue tick, please always ensure to read the bio/profile section of accounts that appear to be mine. — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) May 17, 2018

Well, I know how to spell "belief". Believe me. Please beware of impersonators. #Ote$ pic.twitter.com/g8na87Gcmy — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) May 16, 2018

Reactions from Otedola’s followers

