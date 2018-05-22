Local News

Ferdinand Reveals Only Way Liverpool Can Stop Cristiano Ronaldo

A former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has revealed only way Premier League side, Liverpool can stop Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring in the Champions League final clash on Saturday.

Ronaldo has scored more than fifty goals continuously in eight seasons and according to the former England captain.

Asked how Liverpool could stop the 33-year-old, Ferdinand told talkSPORT, “Other than foul him?

“Just check this stat out that tells you how good this guy is. Eight seasons continuous, he has scored 50+ goals.

“There aren’t people doing that in the Sunday leagues.

“There are strikers that would struggle to do that in Sunday football.

“He’s doing that at the top level.

“That just tells you what you’re dealing with and what you’re up against as a Liverpool player.”


ï»¿Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Drama As Popular Politician Is Locked Inside Town Hall By His Own People…You Won’t Believe Why

50 Arrested, Others Injured By Teargas As MASSOB, BIM Celebrate Biafra Anniversary (Photos)

Meet Michael Nwokolo, A Police DSP With Unbelievable Stack Of Qualifications (Photos)

Breaking News: Senators In Closed-Door Meeting Buhari Over Saraki vs IGP Idris Crisis

Two Alleged Nigerian Eiye Cultists Killed In Egypt (Photo)

PMB’s Photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo Celebrates His Pretty Wife’s Birthday (Photos)

Cristiano Ronaldo And His Girlfriend Display Their ‘Perfect Bodies’ As They Holiday In Ibiza (Photos)

Three Feared Dead As Security Operatives Reportedly Open Fire On Niger-Delta University Protesters (Photos)

Poor Orphan Who Was Deceived, Taken To Ghana For Prostitution, And Impregnated Shares Her Story (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *