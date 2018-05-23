Local News

Fernando Torres And Atletico Madrid Team Arrive In Uyo Ahead Of Match With Super Eagles (Squad List)

 

Coach Diego Simeone

The Europa League Champions, Atletico Madrid team, have on Monday night arrived in Nigeria ahead of Tuesday’s friendly game against Super Eagles B side, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

A 12 seconds video and some photos published on the Spanish LaLiga giant’s, verified Twitter handle, shows the team and coach Diego Simeone’s arrival and are being cheered on arrival in Uyo by fans.

Fernando Torres and his team arriving in Uyo

Atletico Madrid players including, Jan Oblak, Juanfran, Gabriel Fernandez Arena, known as Gabi, and Fernando Torres are part of a 20-man squad that will face the Super Eagles B side in a friendly on Tuesday.

Also in the list are Ghana’s Thomas Partey, Victor Machin Perez known as Vitolo and Kevin Gameiro. The game will take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo by 6:00pm (WAT).

However top stars like Antoine Griezmann, Joke and Diego Costa were understandably not included due to preparations towards the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

 

“The LaLiga season is over and we’re going to play a friendly in Nigeria with: Oblak, Werner, Juanfran, Sergi, Montero, Solano, Jota, Rafa Muñoz, Thomas, Gabi, Vitolo, Toni Moya, Agüero, Olabe, Mikel Carro, Joaquín, Torres, Correa, Gameiro and Borja,” Atletico wrote on their handle.

 

Atletico won the UEFA Europa League after defeating Marseille 3-0 in the Final last week. They finished second in the just concluded LaLiga season.

See videos of the team’s arrival below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

IMF Doubts Nigeria’s Capacity To Repay Debts

Tension As Benue Buries Catholic Priests, 17 Parishioners Killed By Boko Haram Today

Speculative Attacks Wreck Havoc On Naira As It Depreciates

Hacker Who Bought N28m Porsche Car With Fake Bank Alert Arrested

I’m Not A Wife Material or A Feminist – Popular Media Personality, Angela Nwosu Seen Smoking

Floyd Mayweather Splashes $5m For a Precious Gift To Daughter For Her 18th Birthday (Photos)

How Woman Captured For Rituals By Kidnappers Was Rescued By Mob In Lagos

Former PSG Coach, Emery To Be Named Next Arsenal Manager

Stolen Mace: Omo-Agege, Ndume To Appear Before NASS Committee Today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *