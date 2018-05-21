Local News

Fernando Torres Headlines Atletico Squad For Nigeria

 

Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres, Jan Oblak and Thomas Partey are in Atletico Madrid’s squad for Tuesday’s hybrid friendly with Nigeria in Uyo.

Torres got a brace on his final Atletico LaLiga appearance as they were held at home to a 2-2 draw by Eibar on Sunday.

Ghana international Partey who played a key role in Los Rojiblancos’s Europa League triumph is also selected in the 20-man squad to feature in GOtv MAX Cup billed for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Diego Simeone’s men are expected in the Akwa Ibom state capital on Monday evening.

ATLETICO MADRID SQUAD IN FULL

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak, Axel Werner

Defenders: JuanFran, Sergio Gonzalez, Francisco Montero, Rafael Munoz, Andres Solano

Midfielders: Gabi Fernandez , Angel Correa, Victor ‘Vitolo’ Perez, Thomas Partey, Roberto Olabe, Juan Aguero Nunez, Antonio Moya, Mikel Carro, Joaqiun Munoz, Jot

Strikers: Fernando Torres, Kevin Gameiro, Borja Garces

