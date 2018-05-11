Festus Keyamo: 2019 election is between the forces of darkness & light – Nigerians say he’s on the side of darkness

Newly appointed Director of Strategic Communications and Official Spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization, Festus Keyamo has said 2019 election is a between forces of darkness and light.

Keyamo, who was appointed by the Buhari’s campaign organization to ensure the incumbent president clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket to come back for second term, took to his twitter handle to make his point known.

See tweet below

The 2019 election is not just a contest for power. If it were to be so, some of us would not come out of our comfort zone to take on this task. It is a battle between forces of corruption & patriots; b/w the ‘tin gods’ of Nigeria & the masses; b/w the forces of darkness & light — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) May 10, 2018

Here are reactions below

2019 is about the current Hypocrites who has lost the divine activism for political fame and the Masses who are daily being subjected to untold hardship, killings by their kinsman's, neglect and political victimization. The once upon a time freedom fighter has become a tortoise — Adeyemi Juwon (@juwon2017) May 10, 2018

You on the side of the forces of darkness. you traded your conscience for a morsel of bread — al sunnie udogu (@al_sunnie1) May 10, 2018

Well stated Festus. Nigerians are waiting to decide on medical treatment abroad and fixing Nigerian hospitals, shouting corruption while sheilding corrrupt politicians in a party and patriots etc etc — Apostle David Odi (@ApostleDavidOdi) May 10, 2018

It is about NOT reinforcing failure. It is about NO sacred cow in the fight against corruption ( cc Babachir Lawal) It is between Patriotic Activists vs Unpatriotic Moneyvists. It is between Lawfulness vs Lawlessness. It is between employment for the Living vs for the dead. — Bolaji Olojo (@bolajiolojo) May 10, 2018

To be very clear, Buhari is one of the forces of corruption and tin gods. The masses, if they know what’s right for them, will send him back to Daura! They’re planning to run campaigns not based on jobs created but based on propaganda! Our generation are smart. You’re in for it — Hillary (@Balatic) May 10, 2018