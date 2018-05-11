Politics, Trending

Festus Keyamo: 2019 election is between the forces of darkness & light – Nigerians say he’s on the side of darkness

Newly appointed  Director of Strategic Communications and Official Spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization, Festus Keyamo has said 2019 election is a between forces of darkness and light.

Keyamo, who was appointed by the Buhari’s campaign organization to ensure the incumbent president clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket to come back for second term, took to his twitter handle to make his point known.

Here are reactions below


