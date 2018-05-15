FFK Blasts Minister of Health For Saying Buhari Is Right To Keep Nature Of Ailment Private

Professor Isaac Adewole, Minister of health during a recent chat with Thisday said President Muhammadu Buhari receives medical treatment abroad because Nigerians do not know how to handle information. Adewole said “You have forgotten that as our president, he is also an individual. Unfortunately, we still, as a country, we cannot handle information”.

Reacting to the statement. former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says the comment is an irresponsible one. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chieftain via his Twitter handle said the people have a right to know.

See what what he tweeted

"@MBuhari's ailment has been kept secret because Nigerians don't know how to handle information"- Professor Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health. An irresponsible comment, coming from an irresponsible man, working for an irresponsible Government. The people have a right to know! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 15, 2018

See how some Nigerians reacted

A professor of medicine spoke like dis, shame of the highest order. Dats y he has no solution to the JOHESU strike. 👹 — Tope Fowe (@papatopy) May 15, 2018

CNN just broadcast that Mrs Trump had a kidney surgery to take care of a benign condition. She’s @FLOTUS. Why the secrecy in Nigeria. — Sis Ify (@Ifystic) May 15, 2018