FFK Blasts Minister of Health For Saying Buhari Is Right To Keep Nature Of Ailment Private

Professor Isaac Adewole, Minister of health during a  recent chat with Thisday said President Muhammadu Buhari receives medical treatment abroad because Nigerians do not know how to handle information.  Adewole said “You have forgotten that as our president, he is also an individual. Unfortunately, we still, as a country, we cannot handle information”.

Reacting to the statement. former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says the comment is an irresponsible one. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chieftain via his Twitter handle said the people have a right to know.

See what what he tweeted

See how some Nigerians reacted


