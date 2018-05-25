Metro News, Trending

FFK Welcomes set of triplet

 

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has welcomed  a set of triplet with his wife Precious. The happy dad took to Twitter to share the news. The triplet, all boys were delivered this morning, May 25th.

He wrote: I give thanks to God for the birth of my three beautiful sons Ragnar, Aiden and Liam this morning. They are so beautiful. Precious and the three boys are doing very well. Today is her birthday: what a wonderful birthday gift that the Lord has given to us. To God be the glory!


You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th May

Morgan Freeman Apologises after being accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Only ‘the wilfully blind’ will not see the good things happening to the Nigerian economy – FG

Nigerian lady schooling abroad shares her exam question about Nigerian fraud (Photos)

MOËT & CHANDON GRAND DAY’ BRINGS BACK THE ART OF THE FÊTE

FCMB Produces More Millionaires in First Draws of ‘ ’Millionaire Promo Season 5 ’’

Amnesty International: Nigerian soldiers rape women and girls who fled Boko Haram terrorists

Ekiti Guber: Angry Youths Ripping Off Fayemi’s Poster (Video)

List of 58 illegal universities in Nigeria – NUC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *