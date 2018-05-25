FFK Welcomes set of triplet

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has welcomed a set of triplet with his wife Precious. The happy dad took to Twitter to share the news. The triplet, all boys were delivered this morning, May 25th.

He wrote: I give thanks to God for the birth of my three beautiful sons Ragnar, Aiden and Liam this morning. They are so beautiful. Precious and the three boys are doing very well. Today is her birthday: what a wonderful birthday gift that the Lord has given to us. To God be the glory!