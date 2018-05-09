FG Approves Skyline University For Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari
The Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwuka has revealed that the Federal Executive Council has approved a new university in Kano called Skyline University, according to Punch.
The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, also said the FEC approved N1.65bn for the procurement of new equipment for control towers in six of the nation’s airports.
