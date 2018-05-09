FG considers extra year of study for University graduates before NYSC

The Minister of state for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, has disclosed plans by the Federal government to introduce a new policy change that will see undergraduates go for an extra year of studies before embarking on the mandatory one year NYSC exercise.

According to Anwukah, this has become necessary because many university graduates are not good enough to be employed by industries.

He said the proposal was similar to the extra year currently being undertaken by law and medical students.

The Minister said this at a two-day retreat for governing councils of federal universities in Abuja yesterday May 8th.

“The universities are producing products that are not matching the needs of the industries.

“I urged the Committee of Pro-chancellors and Committee of Vice-Chancellor to end the decline in the standard of education.

Law students attend Law School for one year before going for NYSC and medical students go for one year Housemanship before they are allowed to practice fully, so it will be necessary for other courses to also go through this process.

“The Lagos Business School can also serve as a one-year after-school training” he said

Leave a Comment…

comments



