Entertainment, Gossip, News

FG considers extra year of study for University graduates before NYSC

The Minister of state for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, has disclosed plans by the Federal government to introduce a new policy change that will see undergraduates go for an extra year of studies before embarking on the mandatory one year NYSC exercise.

According to Anwukah, this has become necessary because many university graduates are not good enough to be employed by industries.

He said the proposal was similar to the extra year currently being undertaken by law and medical students.

The Minister said this at a two-day retreat for governing councils of federal universities in Abuja yesterday May 8th.

“The universities are producing products that are not matching the needs of the industries.

“I urged the Committee of Pro-chancellors and Committee of Vice-Chancellor to end the decline in the standard of education.

Law students attend Law School for one year before going for NYSC and medical students go for one year Housemanship before they are allowed to practice fully, so it will be necessary for other courses to also go through this process.

“The Lagos Business School can also serve as a one-year after-school training” he said

Leave a Comment…

comments



Tags

You may also like

“Money makes me wet” – Lady opens up

Tobi gushes over Alex, calls her his favorite village girl

Fans react as Tobi celebrates Alex as his WCW (Photos)

Nigerian woman blasts her husband’s side-chick on Whatsapp & it’s messy

Olakunle Churchill, Cee-C support Chikezie Ijeoma’s street clean campaign (Photos)

Nigerian lady launches Thermoplastic paint brand for road construction (Photos)

Tobi & Alex argue over her Instastories (Video)

Davido reacts to rumour he unfollowed Tobi because of Chioma’s friendship with Cee-C

Is this How You’d Win a Grammy? Fans Blast Tekno For Sampling Danfo Drivers’ Song

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *