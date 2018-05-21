”FG plans to assassinate me” – Governor Nyesom Wike alleges

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government is plotting to assassinate him in a crowd and claim accidental discharge.

The governor made the alleged revelation during the third anniversary thanksgiving service of the Wike administration at Living Faith Church in D-Line, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The Governor said;

“Intelligence report available to us as at this morning indicate that they are plotting to assassinate me in a crowd and claim it was accidental discharge. The level of conspiracy against Rivers State is unfortunate. Instead of focusing on governance, they focus on how to assassinate me or frame me up. I am not afraid because nobody can kill me. What is in me is greater than them”

Governor Wike informed the church that the Federal Government through the Inspector General of Police (IGP) plotted to plant millions of dollars and AK47 at his Abuja residence, when the police sought search warrant from an Abuja court.

“I am not afraid of my residence being searched by the police, but I know their evil intention”, he said

Leave a Comment…

comments