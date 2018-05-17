FG Queries Envoy For Attending US Embassy Relocation From Tel Aviv To Jerusalem

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama

The Federal Government has queried the Nigerian Ambassador to Israel for reportedly attending the relocation of the United States’ embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday May 14th, The Cable has revealed.

A source within the presidency told state house correspondents last night that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, issued the query to the ambassador shortly after the ceremony.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Federal Goverment did not give permission to any of its personnel to attend the ceremony and was shocked when AlJazeerah reported that Nigeria was well represented at the ceremony. The Minister has therefore asked news channel, AlJazeera to retract its report that Nigeria was represented at the event.

“Based on that report, the minister queried the ambassador to explain why he attended the event. The ambassador has since replied that he was not at the event. It was on the strength of the ambassador’s response that the Federal Government wrote to AlJazeera to retract its story.” the source said

The relocation of the embassy has since resulted in widespread attacks in Gaza with over 60 persons dead.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria