FG Says Marrying in Ikoyi Registry, Legal

According to the Federal Government claims by the Lagos State Government that a Federal High Court had shut down the Ikoyi marriage registry, is false.

The Ministry of Interior said that the court, presided over by Justice Chuka Obiozor, simply upheld the judgment of a Federal High Court delivered in 2002, which was not appealed.

It explained that the case, Suit No: FHC/L/CS/1760/16, between Egor Local Government Area, Edo State and three others Vs. Ministry of Interior & others, cited by the Lagos State Government, was actually struck out by Justice Obiozor in his judgment delivered on April 30, 2018.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, the Director of Legal, Ministry of Interior, Bola Odugbesan, while reacting to a press statement on Thursday by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Bisi Olufuwa said the Federal High Court never ordered the closure of Ikoyi Marriage Registry, as claimed by Olufuwa.

Here is what Odugbesan said: