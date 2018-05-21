FG Unveils N64million Worth Website For Nigerians… See Details From The Launch In Abuja

SGF, Boss Mustapha

While speaking in his conference room in Abuja on Monday, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed that the Federal Government has upgraded it website www.osgf.gov.ng, adding that site which is costing N64 million, is now live.

The SGF revealed during the launching that members of the public who wish to use the e-participation channel will get responses to their enquiries within 72 hours.

According to The Nation, with the launch, he said that the old website, which he noted was based on an old technology that had limited features, lacked security features and was not compliant to the Executive Order 001, among other restrictions, will now be rested.

He said that the website is about bringing governance to the people and getting them involved in the process, adding that the upgraded website, has a number of components that will add value to information disseminated to public.

The SGF explained that the major component of the website is the revamped e-participation platform that allows members of the public to give feedback on policies as well as submit ideas.

Through this platform, Mustapha said members of the public would be free to request for information from government, submit ideas, and lodge complaints.

He said that such requests, ideas or complaints, would elicit timely response from government, adding that if the nation is to attract investment, information which is important should be available with ease at a touch of a button.

According to him, the amount expended involves training of 50 officers that will facilitate timely updates and ensure very robust content management system, procurement of laptops as well as consultancy services.

The Federal Government had allocated N65m for the project in the 2017 Budget. “There was a contract in 2017. The figure in public domain. It is about N64m including procurement of laptops, training, consultancy services.

“The contract was awarded by the Bureau of Public Procurement in accordance with the Procurement Act,” Mustapha said when he was asked the cost of the upgrade,” he said

The SGF explained that the desire of his office to operate a functional website that will deliver information and policy thrust of the present administration formed the decision to upgrade the old website.

He said arrangements were being concluded to train officials from Ministries, Departments and Agencies who will be handling the different segments of the website, adding that those who criticise government do not necessarily hate the government.

“When people criticise government , it is not that they hate government. They want government to do better and for them to see improvement,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the SGF, Mr. Olusegun Adekunle, said the decision to upgrade the website was taken so that it can serve better, adding that the upgrade would add value to dissemination of information of government activities.

He said further that each of the six offices in the SGF’s office will have content managers before they can upload content, adding that there was plan to train initial 50 officers for the six offices.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria