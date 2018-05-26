Entertainment

Finally, Adekunle Gold Confirms Simi As His ‘Partner’ || WATCH

Adekunle Gold recently shed light on the nature of the relationship he shares with Simi, during a listening session of his recently released About 30 album. He said Simi is his partner in music, particularly in the area of songwriting.

The two singers, Adekunle Gold and Simi are known to share a strong chemistry that has produced powerful emotion-filled music but it is unsure whether their chemistry also exists in the form of romance and they both have not help matters by refusing to confirm it, leaving speculations to swell on the topic.

However, Adekunle Gold was willing to share stories about their music relationship. He took a moment to appreciate the Joromi singer for her support in his music career, especially because she mixes his music and help him the area of song composition. He even said that he learnt song writing from Simi and that he seeks her validation before putting out his material. The hype on Simi was that much and we understand.

Adekunle Gold, the urban high life music revolutionist, recently released his sophomore album titled About 30 and there’s enough hint that suggests it is a classic. The lead single of the album – IRE has had so much impact that it has been dubbed ‘the Nigerian prayer anthem of 2018.’

As expected, Simi had a hand in the album preparation process. She mixed majority of the songs on the album and also played a role in the area of song writing. Even though their love lives remains private, their music relationship at least, has been a thing of beauty.

Watch video below.

-Tooxclusive


Tags

You may also like

African American couple steal the show at prom by dancing Shaku Shaku, Shoki and other Nigerian dance steps

“Walk away from anything that gives you bad vibes” – Kizz Daniel

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson mourns the death of his elder sister

My Mother Went To The Grave With 90 Per Cent Of My Secrets – Chioma Akpotha

Man Beats His Wife Black & Blue For Refusing Him Sex On Daily Basis (photos)

Lady Cancels Her Wedding Few Months To It, After Her Fiancee Beat Her Like Dog (photo

More Photos Of Ronaldinho’s 2 Beautiful Fiancees They Are Best Friends And They Both Live Under The Same Roof With Him

PHOTO: Bobrisky Slays In Bridal Attire & Makeup

‘Assurance’; See How A Nigerian Doctor, Obinna Ebirim Empowered His People In Imo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *