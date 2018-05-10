Local News

Finally, Davido Reveals Why He And Wizkid Settled Their ‘Beef’ Of Many Years

Nigerian singer, Davido, has revealed why he and fellow popstar, Wizkid decided to end their ‘beef’ of many years.

Davido and Wizkid

Davido has finally come out to speak about why the rift between Wizkid and himself ended.

Nigerians can’t forget in a hurry the long rift between Davido and Wizkid and how it ended, now the singer has revealed why they both squashed the beef.

In an exclusive interview with Native Magazine, the music star shared how they both decided that it was time to move on and end the beef which had lingered on for years.

“It just got to a point where we just thought, this shit is getting old. I mean, it got physical between our camps. We just wanted to make the relationship mutual. He has three kids, I have two kids. I’ve traveled a lot, I have experienced so much more in life, I have two artists that are doing well. Like, this shit is old bro, we’re not getting any younger,” he said.

Apparently, these two music greats decided to move on because maturity had set in and it was time to do other things other than be in the news for all the wrong reasons.

