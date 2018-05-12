First Photos And Video From Actor John Dumelo’s Wedding To His Beautiful Wife

John Dumelo marries his wife

Popular actor, John Dumelo has become a married man.

The Ghanaian movie star got married traditionally today (12th May, 2018) in a private ceremony at Spintex in Accra to Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, a graduate of the University of Ghana.

Some of his colleagues in the movie industry as well as family and friends were present to witness the couple wed.

Below are more photos from the event:

Below is a short video from the event:

