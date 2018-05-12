First photos from actor John Dumelo’s traditional marriage to his beautiful bride

It’s no longer news Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo will be a married man by the end of today as he is tying the knot traditionally with his fiancée, Gifty in Accra, Ghana.

The ceremony began some hours ago and is still ongoing, although we already have the first photos from the marriage.

Some actors from the Ghana movie industry including Yvonne Nelson were also present to wish the couple well.

The wait is over. See them below:

