First Photos From The Burial Of Nollywood Star, Aisha Abimbola In Canada

The late Nigerian actress, Aisha Abimbola has finally been buried in Canada.

The actress was said to have battled breast cancer which led to her drastic weight loss and death.

Aisha Abimbola was finally laid to rest amidst tears at Meadowvale Cemetery, Cremation and funeral Centre, Brampton, in Canada around 2:45 pm yesterday.

It was gathered that the burial was coordinated by Lola Alao who has been taken care of her during her last moments. Omoge Campus as she was fondly called, was buried in a whitish / Brownish casket, by her children and friends.

Below are the first pictures of Aisha Bimbola (Omoge campus) burial:

